Friends Over Fifty needs for two full-time schedulers.

Friends Over Fifty has an immediate need for two full-time schedulers. We help the elderly maintain their independence by providing in-home companionship and other non-medical assistance with Activities of Daily Living. This is largely an administrative position in our office with minimal care duties. Some travel may be required within Will and Grundy counties. Although office hours are 9-5, M-F, you must commit to taking responsibility for our scheduling phone on nights and weekends alternating with other office staff. Training is provided as well as PTO, partially self-funded insurance plan available and employer matching IRA. Salary range is $17-$20 per hour with bonus incentives. Apply online today at https://fofseniorcare.ersp.biz/employment or call 815-545-4760.

