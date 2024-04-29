Fri. & Sat., May 3 & 4 - Goose Lake, IL

Multi family garage sale. 2305 Wahoo Ct. Goose Lake. Fri., May 3rd and Sat., May 4th, 8:30AM-5PM. Dorm refrigerator, Craftsman tool box, air compressor, 9.9 boat motor, single place waver runner trailer. Black and Decker trimmer + blower battery op., battery op. tools, job site tool box. Regular and misc. power tools, stump grinder, sheet metal binders, John Deere 46" cut riding mower, Bar height table w/chairs, knick knacks, kitchen stuff, to much to list, something for everyone.