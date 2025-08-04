Fri. & Sat., August 8, 9 - Custer Park, IL

The Garage Sale of the Year At the Cabin! OK...Guys this ones for you. Huge tackle and tool sale, mostly new or hardly used. Tackle, rods, reels and fishing related. 100s of new lures. Biggest names: Pro-bass, Rapalo, Eagle Claw, Garcia, Penn, Shakespeare, Fox rods, etc. Tools...Too much to list, Hand tools, power tools. Skill saw, De Walt, Milwaukee, Huskey, Bosch, Craftsman, Kreg, Makita, etc. Other stuff too. Everything must go...Come get some early Christmas gifts. Cash Sale. Rain or shine. Aug. 8 & 9th, Fri. & Sat. 9:00-3:00. 35642 Jay Drive, Custer Park, Corner of RT113 and Jay Drive.