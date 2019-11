The following property will be offered at public sale on Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 at 10:00 am:

2013 FREIGHTLINER s/n 1FUJGMDR6DDFD8188

2014 VOLVO s/n 4V4NC9EH1EN153825

The property may be inspected by appointment prior to the sale at:

Emily's Truck Repair

20191 W Arsenal Rd.

Wilmington, IL 60481

Cash sales only.

Inquiries: BMO Transportation Finance at 214-492-4339. cc47a-b