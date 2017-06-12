Foreclosure Sale 17 CH 80

N THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 13TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

GRUNDY COUNTY - MORRIS, ILLINOIS

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Plaintiff,

-v.-

CLARK D. BARKLEY AKA CLARK BARKLEY, STEPHAINE L. BARKLEY AKA

STEPHANIE L. BARKLEY, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE OF

CVI LOAN GT TRUST I, MIDLAND FUNDING LLC, ONEMAIN FINANCIAL OF

ILLINOIS INC. SBM TO SPRINGLEAF FINANCIAL SERVICES OF ILLINOIS, INC.

FKA AMERICAN GENERAL FINANCIAL SERVICES OF ILLINOIS, INC.

Defendant

17 CH 80

NOTICE OF SALE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Judgment of

Foreclosure and Sale entered in the above cause on November 8, 2017,

an agent for The Judicial Sales Corporation, will at 9:00 AM on December 21, 2017, at the Grundy County Courthouse, 111 East Washington Street front door entrance, MORRIS, IL, 60450, sell at public auction to the highest bidder, as set forth below, the following described real estate:

Commonly known as 1075 EAST 1ST STREET, Coal City, IL 60416

Property Index No. 06-35-480-005.

The real estate is improved with a single family residence.

The judgment amount was $111,966.89.

Sale terms: 25% down of the highest bid by certified funds at the close of the sale payable to The Judicial Sales Corporation. No third party checks will be accepted. The balance in certified funds/or wire transfer, is due within twenty-four (24) hours. No fee shall be paid by the mortgagee acquiring the residential real estate pursuant to its credit bid at the sale or by any mortgagee, judgment creditor, or other lienor acquiring the residential real estate whose rights in and to the residential real estate arose prior to the sale. The subject property is subject to general real estate taxes, special assessments, or special taxes levied against said real estate and is offered for sale without any representation as to quality or quantity of title and without recourse to Plaintiff and in AS IS condition.

The sale is further subject to confirmation by the court.

Upon payment in full of the amount bid, the purchaser will receive a Certificate of Sale that will entitle the purchaser to a

deed to the real estate after confirmation of the sale.

The property will NOT be open for inspection and plaintiff makes no representation as to the condition of the property.

Prospective bidders are admonished to check the court file to verify

all information.

If this property is a condominium unit, or a unit which is part of a common interest community, the purchaser of the unit at the foreclosure sale, other than a mortgagee, shall pay the assessments and the legal fees required by The Condominium Property Act, 765 ILCS

605/9(g)(1) and (g)(4). In accordance with 735 ILCS

5/15-1507(c)(1)(h-1) and (h-2), 765 ILCS 605/9(g)(5), and 765 ILCS

605/18.5(g-1), you are hereby notified that the purchaser of the property, other than a mortgagee, shall pay the assessments and legal fees required by subsections (g)(1) and (g)(4) of section 9 and the

assessments required by subsection (g-1) of section 18.5 of the

Illinois Condominium Property Act.

IF YOU ARE THE MORTGAGOR (HOMEOWNER), YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO

REMAIN IN POSSESSION FOR 30 DAYS AFTER ENTRY OF AN ORDER OF POSSESSION, IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 15-1701(C) OF THE ILLINOIS

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE LAW.

You will need a photo identification issued by a government agency

(driver's license, passport, etc.) in order to gain entry into our building and the foreclosure sale room in Cook County and the same identification for sales held at other county venues where The

Judicial Sales Corporation conducts foreclosure sales.

For information, contact the sales department, Anselmo

Lindberg & Associates, LLC, 1771 W. Diehl Road, Suite 120,

NAPERVILLE, IL 60563, (630) 453-6960 For bidding instructions, visit

www.AnselmoLindberg.com. Please refer to file number F17070106.

THE JUDICIAL SALES CORPORATION

One South Wacker Drive, 24th Floor, Chicago, IL 60606-4650 (312) 236-SALE

You can also visit The Judicial Sales Corporation at www.tjsc.com for a 7 day status

report of pending sales.

Anselmo Lindberg & Associates, LLC

1771 W. Diehl Road, Suite 120

NAPERVILLE, IL 60563

(630) 453-6960

E-Mail: foreclosurenotice@anselmolindberg.com

Attorney File No. F17070106

Attorney ARDC No. 3126232

Case Number: 17 CH 80

TJSC#: 37-10401

NOTE: Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, you are

advised that Plaintiff s attorney is deemed to be a debt collector

attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Published in the Free Press Newspapers on Nov. 22 & 29, and Dec. 6, 2017.