Foreclosure: 2014 CH 147

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 13TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

GRUNDY COUNTY - MORRIS, ILLINOIS

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.

Plaintiff,

-v.-

ALYSSA MARLOW, SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT

Defendant

2014 CH 147

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Judgment of

Foreclosure and Sale entered in the above cause on October 18, 2017,

the Sheriff of Grundy County will at 10:00 AM on January 31, 2018, at

the Grundy County Courthouse, 111 East Washington Street, front door

entrance, MORRIS, IL, 60450, sell at public auction to the highest

bidder for cash, as set forth below, the following described real

estate:

Commonly known as 614 E NORTH STREET, Morris, IL 60450

Property Index No. 05-03-311-020

The real estate is improved with a single family residence.

The judgment amount was $128,756.35.

Sale terms: 10% down of the highest bid by certified funds at the close of the auction; the balance, in certified funds, is due

within twenty-four (24) hours. The subject property is subject to

general real estate taxes, special assessments, or special taxes levied against said real estate and is offered for sale without any representation as to quality or quantity of title and without

recourse to Plaintiff and in AS IS condition. The sale is further subject to confirmation by the court.

Upon payment in full of the amount bid, the purchaser will receive a Certificate of Sale that will entitle the purchaser to a

deed to the real estate after confirmation of the sale. The property will NOT be open for inspection and plaintiff makes no representation as to the condition of the property. Prospective bidders are admonished to check the court file to verify all information. If this property is a condominium unit, the purchaser of the

unit at the foreclosure sale, other than a mortgagee shall pay the

assessments and the legal fees required by The Condominium Property

Act, 765 ILCS 605/9(g)(1) and (g)(4). If this property is a condominium unit which is part of a common interest community, the purchaser of the unit at the foreclosure sale other than a mortgagee

shall pay the assessments required by The Condominium Property Act,

765 ILCS 605/18.5(g-1).

IF YOU ARE THE MORTGAGOR (HOMEOWNER), YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO

REMAIN IN POSSESSION FOR 30 DAYS AFTER ENTRY OF AN ORDER OF POSSESSION, IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 15-1701(C) OF THE ILLINOIS

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE LAW.

For information, contact Plaintiff s attorney: MARINOSCI LAW GROUP, P.C. , 134 N LaSalle St., STE 1900, Chicago, IL 60602, (312) 940-8580. Please refer to file number 16-12229. E-Mail:

mlgil@mlg-efaultlaw.com. Published in the Free Press Newspapers on Wednesday, Dec. 20 & 27, 2017 & Jan. 3rd, 2018