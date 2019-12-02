Foreclosure 18CH65

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 13TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

COUNTY OF GRUNDY - MORRIS, ILLINOIS

QUICKEN LOANS, INC.;

Plaintiff,

vs.

ADAM SAUNDERS; TINA SAUNDERS; AMY M. IRVING;

ARBOR LAKES HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION;

Defendants,

18 CH 65

NOTICE OF SALE

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure entered in the above entitled cause Intercounty Judicial Sales Corporation will on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the hour of 2:00 p.m. in the office of Donald F. Black, 201 Liberty Street, Suite 211, Morris, Illinois 60450, sell to the highest bidder for cash, the following described mortgaged real estate:

P.I.N. 03-11-452-008.

Commonly known as 728 Oakwood Street, Minoka, IL 60447.

The improvement on the property consists of a single family residence. If the subject mortgaged real estate is a unit of a common interest community, the purchaser of the unit other than a mortgagee shall pay the assessments required by subsection (g-1) of Section 18.5 of the Condominium Property Act.

Sale terms: 10% down by certified funds, balance within 24 hours, by certified funds. No refunds. The property will NOT be open for inspection.

For information call Ms. Nicole Fox at Plaintiff's Attorney, Potestivo & Associates, P.C., 251 Diversion Street, Rochester, Michigan 48307. (248) 853-4400 ext 1200.

I3112655

Published in the Free Press Newspapers on Feb. 13, 20 & 27, 2019.