Foreclosure 18 CH 96

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 13TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
COUNTY OF GRUNDY - MORRIS, ILLINOIS
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF
NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATE
HOLDERS OF THE CWABS INC. ASSET BACKED
CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-11;
Plaintiff,
vs.
BRIAN TVRZ; HEATHER TVRZ; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC
REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC (MERS) AS NOMINEE
FOR FIRST COMMONWEALTH MORTGAGE; UNKNOWN
OWNERS, GENERALLY AND NONRECORD CLAIMANTS;
Defendants,
NOTICE OF SALE
PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure entered in the above entitled cause Intercounty Judicial Sales Corporation will on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the hour of 2:00 p.m. in the office of Donald F. Black, 201 Liberty Street, Suite 211, Morris, Illinois 60450, sell to the highest bidder for cash, the following described mortgaged real estate:
P.I.N. 12-09-129-016 and 12-09-129-015.
Commonly known as 201 S. East Street, Gardner, IL 60424.
The improvement on the property consists of a single family residence. If the subject mortgaged real estate is a unit of a common interest community, the purchaser of the unit other than a mortgagee shall pay the assessments required by subsection (g-1) of Section 18.5 of the Condominium Property Act.
Sale terms: 10% down by certified funds, balance within 24 hours, by certified funds. No refunds. The property will NOT be open for inspection.
For information call Mr. Anthony Porto at Plaintiff's Attorney, Kluever & Platt, L.L.C., 150 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60601. (312) 981-7385. File Number SPSF.3335
Published in the Free Press Newspapers on March 6, 13 & 20, 2019.
