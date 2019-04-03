Foreclosure 18 CH 96

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 13TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

COUNTY OF GRUNDY - MORRIS, ILLINOIS

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF

NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATE

HOLDERS OF THE CWABS INC. ASSET BACKED

CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-11;

Plaintiff,

vs.

BRIAN TVRZ; HEATHER TVRZ; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC

REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC (MERS) AS NOMINEE

FOR FIRST COMMONWEALTH MORTGAGE; UNKNOWN

OWNERS, GENERALLY AND NONRECORD CLAIMANTS;

Defendants,

18 CH 96

NOTICE OF SALE

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure entered in the above entitled cause Intercounty Judicial Sales Corporation will on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the hour of 2:00 p.m. in the office of Donald F. Black, 201 Liberty Street, Suite 211, Morris, Illinois 60450, sell to the highest bidder for cash, the following described mortgaged real estate:

P.I.N. 12-09-129-016 and 12-09-129-015.

Commonly known as 201 S. East Street, Gardner, IL 60424.

The improvement on the property consists of a single family residence. If the subject mortgaged real estate is a unit of a common interest community, the purchaser of the unit other than a mortgagee shall pay the assessments required by subsection (g-1) of Section 18.5 of the Condominium Property Act.

Sale terms: 10% down by certified funds, balance within 24 hours, by certified funds. No refunds. The property will NOT be open for inspection.

For information call Mr. Anthony Porto at Plaintiff's Attorney, Kluever & Platt, L.L.C., 150 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60601. (312) 981-7385. File Number SPSF.3335

I3114439

Published in the Free Press Newspapers on March 6, 13 & 20, 2019.