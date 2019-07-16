Foreclosure 18 CH 135

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 13TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

COUNTY OF GRUNDY - MORRIS, ILLINOIS

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY AS

TRUSTEE FOR GSAMP TRUST 2007-FM2, MORTGAGE

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-FM2;

Plaintiff,

vs.

MICHELLE A. MITCHELL; SCOTT MITCHELL;

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC

UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON RECORD CLAIMANTS;

Defendants,

18 ch 135

NOTICE OF SALE

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure entered in the above entitled cause Intercounty Judicial Sales Corporation will on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the hour of 2:00 p.m. in the office of Donald F. Black, 201 Liberty Street, Suite 211, Morris, Illinois 60450, sell to the highest bidder for cash, the following described mortgaged real estate:

P.I.N. 05-04-354-003.

Commonly known as 923 Fremont Avenue, Morris, IL 60450.

The improvement on the property consists of a single family residence. If the subject mortgaged real estate is a unit of a common interest community, the purchaser of the unit other than a mortgagee shall pay the assessments required by subsection (g-1) of Section 18.5 of the Condominium Property Act.

Sale terms: 10% down by certified funds, balance within 24 hours, by certified funds. No refunds. The property will NOT be open for inspection.

For information call Law Clerk at Plaintiff's Attorney, The Wirbicki Law Group, 33 West Monroe Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603. (312) 360-9455.

I3125811

Published in the Free Press Newspapers on July 17, 24 & 31, 2019.