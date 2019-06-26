Foreclosure 18 CH 132

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 13TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

COUNTY OF GRUNDY - MORRIS, ILLINOIS

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA;

Plaintiff,

vs.

JASON EATON; MARIBEL CRUZ AKA MARIBEL EATON;

STERLING ESTATES SUBDIVISION HOMEOWNERS

ASSOCIATION, NFP;

Defendants,

18 CH 132

NOTICE OF SALE

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure entered in the above entitled cause Intercounty Judicial Sales Corporation will on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the hour of 2:00 p.m. in the office of Donald F. Black, 201 Liberty Street, Suite 211, Morris, Illinois 60450, sell to the highest bidder for cash, the following described mortgaged real estate:

P.I.N. 09-01-278-011.

Commonly known as 330 South Will Road, Diamond, IL 60416.

The improvement on the property consists of a single family residence. If the subject mortgaged real estate is a unit of a common interest community, the purchaser of the unit other than a mortgagee shall pay the assessments required by subsection (g-1) of Section 18.5 of the Condominium Property Act. Sale terms: 10% down by certified funds, balance within 24 hours, by certified funds. No refunds. The property will NOT be open for inspection.

For information call Sales Department at Plaintiff's Attorney, Manley Deas Kochalski, LLC, One East Wacker Drive, Chicago, Illinois 60601. (614) 220-5611. File Number 18-037120

I3124084

Published in the Free Press Newspapers on June 26, July 3 & 10, 2019