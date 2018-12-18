Foreclosure 18 CH 1242

PURSUANT TO THE FAIR DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES ACT YOU ARE ADVISED THAT THIS LAW FIRM IS DEEMED TO BE A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

STATE OF ILLINOIS )

) SS.

COUNTY OF WILL )

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS

J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp.

Plaintiff,

vs.

JOSHUA L. DAVIS; PHELAN ACRES CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION;

Defendant. No. 18 CH 1242

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

Public notice is hereby given that pursuant to a judgment entered in the above cause on the 13th day of November, 2018, MIKE KELLEY, Sheriff of Will County, Illinois, will on Thursday, the 10th day of January, 2019 , commencing at 12:00 o'clock noon, at the Will County Courthouse Annex, 57 N. Ottawa Street, Room 201, Joliet, IL 60432, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder or bidders the following-described real estate:

UNIT NUMBER 43 IN PHELAN ACRES CONDOMINIUM, AS DELINEATED ON THE PLAT OF SURVEY, RECORDED SEPTEMBER 8, 1981, AS DOCUMENT NO. R81-22224, (AND CERTIFICATE OF CORRECTION THERETO RECORDED JUNE 9, 1983 AS DOCUMENT NO. R83-15908), OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PARCEL OF REAL ESTATE: THAT PART OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 33 NORTH RANGE 9 EAST OF THE THIRD PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN LYING NORTH OF THE NORTHERLY BANK OF THE KANKAKEE RIVER, WHICH SURVEY IS EXHIBIT A TO THE DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM OWNERSHIP RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE RECORDER OF DEEDS OF WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS, TOGETHER WITH ITS UNDIVIDED PERCENTAGE INTEREST IN THE COMMON ELEMENTS AS SET FORTH IN SAID DECLARATION, AS AMENDED FROM TIME TO TIME, AND RIGHT TO THE RESTRICTED USE OF LIMITED COMMON ELEMENTS ASSIGNED TO SUCH UNIT PURSUANT TO SAID DECLARATION.

Commonly known as: 28324 South Fir Lane, WILMINGTON, IL 60481

Description of Improvements: SINGLE FAMILY

P.I.N.: 03-17-06-303-001-1013

Terms of Sale: ten percent (10%) at the time of sale and the balance within twenty-four (24) hours. No judicial sale fee shall be paid by the mortgagee acquiring the residential real estate pursuant to its credit bid at the sale or by any mortgagee, judgment creditor, or other lienor acquiring the residential real estate whose rights in and to the residential real estate arose prior to the sale. All payments shall be made in cash or certified funds payable to the Sheriff of Will County.

In the event the property is a condominium, in accordance with 735 ILCS 5/15-1507(c)(1)(H-1) and (H-2), 765 ILCS 605/9(g)(5), and 765 ILCS 605/18.5(g-1), you are hereby notified that the purchaser of the unit, other than a mortgagee, shall pay the assessments and legal fees required by subdivisions (g)(1) and (g)(4) of Section 9 and the assessments required by subsection (g-1) of Section 18.5 of the Illinois Condominium Property Act.

Pursuant to Local Court Rule 11.03 (J) if there is a surplus following application of the proceeds of sale, then the plaintiff shall send written notice pursuant to 735 ILCS 5/15-1512(d) to all parties to the proceeding advising them of the amount of the surplus and that the surplus will be held until a party obtains a court order for its distribution or, in the absence of an order, until the surplus is forfeited to the State.

FOR INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

SHAPIRO KREISMAN AND ASSOCIATES, LLC.

2121 Waukegan Rd, Suite 301

Bannockburn, Illinois 60015

P: 847-770-4348

F:847-291-3434 MIKE KELLEY

Plaintiff's Attorney Sheriff of Will County.

Running in the Free Press Newspapers on Dec. 19 and 26, 2018 an Jan. 2, 2019.

