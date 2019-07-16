Foreclosure 18 CH 117

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 13TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

COUNTY OF GRUNDY - MORRIS, ILLINOIS

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION

Plaintiff,

vs.

GREGORY J. PUNKE, CARRIE A. PUNKE,

Defendants,

18 CH 117

NOTICE OF SALE

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure entered in the above entitled cause Intercounty Judicial Sales Corporation will on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the hour of 2:00 p.m. in the office of Donald F. Black, 201 Liberty Street, Suite 211, Morris, Illinois 60450, sell to the highest bidder for cash, the following described mortgaged real estate:

P.I.N. 08-16-426-022-0000.

Commonly known as 502 JONQUIL LANE , MAZON, IL 60444.

The improvement on the property consists of a single family residence. If the subject mortgaged real estate is a unit of a common interest community, the purchaser of the unit other than a mortgagee shall pay the assessments required by subsection (g-1) of Section 18.5 of the Condominium Property Act.

Sale terms: 10% down by certified funds, balance within 24 hours, by certified funds. No refunds. The property will NOT be open for inspection.

For information call Mr. Ira T. Nevel at Plaintiff's Attorney, Law Offices of Ira T. Nevel, 175 North Franklin Street, Chicago, Illinois 60606. (312) 357-1125. File Number 18-04800

I3125808

Published in the Free Press Newspapers on July 17, 24 & 31, 2019.