Foreclosure 17 ch 67

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 13TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COUNTY OF GRUNDY - MORRIS, ILLINOIS

U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9

MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST;

Plaintiff,

vs.

WILLIAM J. SCUDIERI; SHEILA K. SCUDIERI;

MIDLAND FUNDING LLC; VILLAGE OF CARBON HILL;

Defendants,

17 CH 67

NOTICE OF SALE

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure entered in the above entitled cause, Intercounty Judicial Sales Corporation will on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at the hour of 2:00 p.m. in the office of Donald F. Black, 201 Liberty Street, Suite 211, Morris, Illinois 60450, sell to the highest bidder for cash, the following described mortgaged real estate:

P.I.N. 06-34-161-001.

Commonly known as 685 NORTH 6TH STREET, CARBON HILL, IL 60416.

The improvement on the property consists of a single family residence. If the subject mortgaged real estate is a unit of a common interest community, the purchaser of the unit other than a mortgagee shall pay the assessments required by subsection (g-1) of Section 18.5 of the Condominium Property Act.

Sale terms: 10% down by certified funds, balance within 24 hours, by certified funds. No refunds. The property will NOT be open for inspection.

For information call Sales Clerk at Law Offices of Ira T. Nevel, 175 North Franklin Street, Chicago, Illinois 60606. (312) 357-1125. Ref. No. 17-00469

I3076375

Published in the Free Press Newspapers on Wednesday, February 14, 21 & 28, 2018.