Foreclosure 17 CH 46

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 13TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

GRUNDY COUNTY - MORRIS, ILLINOIS

U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST

Plaintiff,

-v.-

BRIAN MCGINNIS, LAKEWOOD TRAILS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, UNKNOWN

OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS

Defendant

17 CH 46

NOTICE OF SALE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Judgment of

Foreclosure and Sale entered in the above cause on January 22, 2018,

an agent for The Judicial Sales Corporation, will at 9:00 AM on April

23, 2018, at the Grundy County Courthouse, 111 East Washington Street

front door entrance, MORRIS, IL, 60450, sell at public auction to the

highest bidder, as set forth below, the following described real

estate:

Commonly known as 1111 BURNS LANE, Minooka, IL 60447 Property Index No. 03-14-102-069.

The real estate is improved with a single family residence.

The judgment amount was $222,350.10.

Sale terms: 25% down of the highest bid by certified funds at

the close of the sale payable to The Judicial Sales Corporation. No third party checks will be accepted. The balance in certified funds/or wire transfer, is due within twenty-four (24) hours. The subject property is subject to general real estate taxes, special

assessments, or special taxes levied against said real estate and is

offered for sale without any representation as to quality or quantity

of title and without recourse to Plaintiff and in AS IS condition.

The sale is further subject to confirmation by the court.

Upon payment in full of the amount bid, the purchaser will receive a Certificate of Sale that will entitle the purchaser to a deed to the real estate after confirmation of the sale.

The property will NOT be open for inspection and plaintiff makes no representation as to the condition of the property. Prospective bidders are admonished to check the court file to verify

all information.If this property is a condominium unit, the purchaser of the unit at the foreclosure sale, other than a mortgagee, shall pay the assessments and the legal fees required by The Condominium Property Act, 765 ILCS 605/9(g)(1) and (g)(4). If this property is a condominium unit which is part of a common interest community, the purchaser of the unit at the foreclosure sale other than a mortgagee

shall pay the assessments required by The Condominium Property Act,

765 ILCS 605/18.5(g-1).

IF YOU ARE THE MORTGAGOR (HOMEOWNER), YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO

REMAIN IN POSSESSION FOR 30 DAYS AFTER ENTRY OF AN ORDER OF POSSESSION, IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 15-1701(C) OF THE ILLINOIS MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE LAW.

You will need a photo identification issued by a government agency (driver's license, passport, etc.) in order to gain entry into our building and the foreclosure sale room in Cook County and the same identification for sales held at other county venues where The Judicial Sales Corporation conducts foreclosure sales.

For information, contact Plaintiff s attorney: WELTMAN,

WEINBERG & REIS CO., LPA, 180 N. LASALLE STREET, SUITE 2400,

Chicago, IL 60601, (312) 782-9676

FAX 312-782-4201 Please refer to file number WWR#10143484.

If the sale is not confirmed for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee s attorney.

THE JUDICIAL SALES CORPORATION

One South Wacker Drive, 24th Floor, Chicago, IL 60606-4650 (312) 236-SALE

You can also visit The Judicial Sales Corporation at www.tjsc.com for

a 7 day status report of pending sales.

WELTMAN, WEINBERG & REIS CO., LPA

180 N. LASALLE STREET, SUITE 2400

Chicago, IL 60601

(312) 782-9676

Fax #: (312) 782-4201

E-Mail:

ChicagoREDG@weltman.com

Attorney File No. WWR#10143484

Case Number: 17 CH 46

TJSC#: 38-837

NOTE: Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, you are

advised that Plaintiff s attorney is deemed to be a debt collector

attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be

used for that purpose.

Published in the Free Press Newspapers on March 14, 21 and 28, 2018

