Foreclosure 17 CH 44

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 13TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

COUNTY OF GRUNDY - MORRIS, ILLINOIS

WELLS FARGO BANK NA;

Plaintiff,

vs.

DANIEL C. LAWSON; THE UNITED STATES OF

AMERICA, THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN

DEVELOPMENT;

Defendants,

17 CH 44

NOTICE OF SALE

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure entered in the above entitled cause Intercounty Judicial Sales Corporation will on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at the hour of 2:00 p.m. in the office of Donald F. Black, 201 Liberty Street, Suite 211, Morris, Illinois 60450, sell to the highest bidder for cash, the following described mortgaged real estate:

P.I.N. 02-26-129-009.

Commonly known as 7880 Susan Street, Morris, IL 60450. The improvement on the property consists of a single family residence. If the subject mortgaged real estate is a unit of a common interest community, the purchaser of the unit other than a mortgagee shall pay the assessments required by subsection (g-1) of Section 18.5 of the Condominium Property Act. Sale terms: 10% down by certified funds, balance within 24 hours, by certified funds. No refunds. The property will NOT be open for inspection. For information call Sales Department at Plaintiff's Attorney, Manley Deas Kochalski, LLC, One East Wacker Drive, Chicago, Illinois 60601. (614) 220-5611. File Number 17-013866

I3074696

Published in the Free Press Newspapers on Wednesday, January 31, & February 7 & 14, 2018.