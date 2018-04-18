Foreclosure 17 CH 22
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 13TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
GRUNDY COUNTY - MORRIS, ILLINOIS
LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC
Plaintiff,
-v.-
MICHAEL A. PFEIFFER, DAWN A. PFEIFFER
Defendant
17 CH 22
NOTICE OF SALE
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered in the above cause on October 16, 2017,
an agent for The Judicial Sales Corporation, will at 9:00 AM on May
21, 2018, at the Grundy County Courthouse, 111 East Washington Street
front door entrance, MORRIS, IL, 60450, sell at public auction to the highest bidder, as set forth below, the following described real
estate:
Commonly known as 387 N. 3RD AVE., COAL CITY, IL 60416
Property Index No. 06-35-409-006.
The real estate is improved with a single family residence.
The judgment amount was $173,429.77.
Sale terms: 25% down of the highest bid by certified funds at the close of the sale payable to The Judicial Sales Corporation. No
third party checks will be accepted. The balance in certified
funds/or wire transfer, is due within twenty-four (24) hours. The subject property is subject to general real estate taxes, special
assessments, or special taxes levied against said real estate and is offered for sale without any representation as to quality or quantity of title and without recourse to Plaintiff and in AS IS condition. The sale is further subject to confirmation by the court.
Upon payment in full of the amount bid, the purchaser will receive a Certificate of Sale that will entitle the purchaser to a deed to the real estate after confirmation of the sale.
The property will NOT be open for inspection and plaintiff
makes no representation as to the condition of the property.
Prospective bidders are admonished to check the court file to verify all information.
If this property is a condominium unit, the purchaser of the unit at the foreclosure sale, other than a mortgagee, shall pay the
assessments and the legal fees required by The Condominium Property
Act, 765 ILCS 605/9(g)(1) and (g)(4). If this property is a
condominium unit which is part of a common interest community, the purchaser of the unit at the foreclosure sale other than a mortgagee shall pay the assessments required by The Condominium Property Act,
765 ILCS 605/18.5(g-1).
IF YOU ARE THE MORTGAGOR (HOMEOWNER), YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO
REMAIN IN POSSESSION FOR 30 DAYS AFTER ENTRY OF AN ORDER OF
POSSESSION, IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 15-1701(C) OF THE ILLINOIS
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE LAW.
You will need a photo identification issued by a government agency
(driver's license, passport, etc.) in order to gain entry into our
building and the foreclosure sale room in Cook County and the same identification for sales held at other county venues where The Judicial Sales Corporation conducts foreclosure sales.
For information, contact Plaintiff s attorney: HEAVNER, BEYERS
& MIHLAR, LLC, 111 East Main Street, DECATUR, IL 62523, (217)
422-1719 Please refer to file number 2120-12994.
If the sale is not confirmed for any reason, the Purchaser at
the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price
paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the
Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee s attorney.
THE JUDICIAL SALES CORPORATION
One South Wacker Drive, 24th Floor, Chicago, IL 60606-4650 (312) 236-SALE
You can also visit The Judicial Sales Corporation at www.tjsc.com for a 7 day status report of pending sales.
HEAVNER, BEYERS & MIHLAR, LLC
111 East Main Street
DECATUR, IL 62523
(217) 422-1719
Fax #: (217) 422-1754
Non-CookPleadings@hsbattys.com
Attorney File No. 2120-12994
Case Number: 17 CH 22
TJSC#: 38-2908
NOTE: Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, you are
advised that Plaintiff s attorney is deemed to be a debt collector
attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be
used for that purpose.
Published in the Free Press Newspapers on Wednesday, April 18 & 25, & May 2, 2018.
