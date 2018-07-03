Foreclosure 17 CH 1270

PURSUANT TO THE FAIR DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES ACT YOU ARE ADVISED THAT THIS LAW FIRM IS DEEMED TO BE A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

STATE OF ILLINOIS )

) SS.

COUNTY OF WILL )

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A

Plaintiff,

vs.

AUDREY FRIEBELE; HEARTLAND BANK & TRUST COMPANY, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO BANK OF SHOREWOOD; UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS; UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS

Defendant. No. 17 CH 1270

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

Public notice is hereby given that pursuant to a judgment entered in the above cause on the 28th day of November, 2017, MIKE KELLEY, Sheriff of Will County, Illinois, will on Thursday, the 29th day of March, 2018 , commencing at 12:00 o'clock noon, at the Will County Courthouse Annex, 57 N. Ottawa Street, Room 201, Joliet, IL 60432, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder or bidders the following-described real estate:

THAT PART OF THE SOUTH 1122.9 FEET OF THE WEST 1/2 OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 13, IN TOWNSHIP 34 NORTH, AND IN RANGE 10 EAST OF THE THIRD PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, IN JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LYING SOUTH OF THE NORTH 1,505.15 FEET AND LYING NORTHERLY OF THE THREAD OF JACKSON CREEK, IN WILL COUNTY ILLINOIS, LESS AND EXCEPTING THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PARCEL: THAT PART OF THE WEST 1/2 OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 13, TOWNSHIP 34 NORTH, AND IN RANGE 10 EAST OF THE THIRD PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE WEST LINE OF THE SAID NORTHWEST 1/4 THAT IS 999.77 FEET NORTH OF THE SOUTHWEST CORNER THEREOF, THENCE NORTH 88 DEGREES 27 MINUTES 49 SECONDS EAST PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF THE SAID NORTHWEST _, 315.00 FEET, THENCE NORTH 83 DEGREES 40 MINUTES EAST 1007.12 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION OF THE EAST LINE OF THE SAID WEST _ OF THE NORTHWEST _ WITH THE CENTER LINE OF JACKSON CREEK, THENCE NORTH 0 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 12 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE SAID EAST LINE OF THE WEST 1/2 OF THE NORTHWEST _, 38.87 FEET TO THE NORTH LINE OF THE SOUTH 1122.90 FEET OF THE WEST 1/2 OF THE NORTHWEST _, THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 27 MINUTES 49 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE SAID NORTH LINE OF THE SOUTH 1122.90 FEET OF THE WEST 1/2 OF THE NORTHWEST _, 1316.34 FEET TO SAID WEST LINE OF THE NORTHWEST _, THENCE SOUTH ALONG THE SAID WEST LINE OF THE NORTHWEST _, 123.13 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Commonly known as: 24935 South Ridge Road, Elwood, IL 60421

Description of Improvements: Single Family

P.I.N.: 10-11-13-100-033-0000

Terms of Sale: ten percent (10%) at the time of sale and the balance within twenty-four (24) hours. No judicial sale fee shall be paid by the mortgagee acquiring the residential real estate pursuant to its credit bid at the sale or by any mortgagee, judgment creditor, or other lienor acquiring the residential real estate whose rights in and to the residential real estate arose prior to the sale. All payments shall be made in cash or certified funds payable to the Sheriff of Will County.

In the event the property is a condominium, in accordance with 735 ILCS 5/15-1507(c)(1)(H-1) and (H-2), 765 ILCS 605/9(g)(5), and 765 ILCS 605/18.5(g-1), you are hereby notified that the purchaser of the unit, other than a mortgagee, shall pay the assessments and legal fees required by subdivisions (g)(1) and (g)(4) of Section 9 and the assessments required by subsection (g-1) of Section 18.5 of the Illinois Condominium Property Act.

Pursuant to Local Court Rule 11.03 (J) if there is a surplus following application of the proceeds of sale, then the plaintiff shall send written notice pursuant to 735 ILCS 5/15-1512(d) to all parties to the proceeding advising them of the amount of the surplus and that the surplus will be held until a party obtains a court order for its distribution or, in the absence of an order, until the surplus is forfeited to the State.

FOR INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

SHAPIRO KREISMAN AND ASSOCIATES, LLC.

2121 Waukegan Rd, Suite 301

Bannockburn, Illinois 60015

P: 847-770-4348

F:847-291-3434 MIKE KELLEY

Plaintiff's Attorney Sheriff of Will County

Published in the Free Press Newspapers on March 7, 14 and 21, 2018

