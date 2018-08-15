Foreclosure 17 CH 109

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 13TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

COUNTY OF GRUNDY - MORRIS, ILLINOIS

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JEFFREY BOCKHOL A/K/A JEFFREY D. BOCKHOL;

DONNETTE BOCKHOL A/K/A DONNETTE T. BOCKHOL;

SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT;

UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS.

Defendants,

17 CH 109

NOTICE OF SALE

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure entered in the above entitled cause Intercounty Judicial Sales Corporation will on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at the hour of 2:00 p.m. in the Donald F. Black, 201 Liberty Street, Suite 211, Morris, Illinois 60450, sell to the highest bidder for cash, the following described mortgaged real estate:

P.I.N. 05-11-402-002.

Commonly known as 1620 PINE BLUFF RD, MORRIS, IL 60450.

The improvement on the property consists of a single family residence. If the subject mortgaged real estate is a unit of a common interest community, the purchaser of the unit other than a mortgagee shall pay the assessments required by subsection (g-1) of Section 18.5 of the Condominium Property Act.

Sale terms: 10% down by certified funds, balance within 24 hours, by certified funds. No refunds.

The property will NOT be open for inspection.

For information call Ms. Kimberly S. Reid at Plaintiff's Attorney, Marinosci Law Group, PC, 134 North LaSalle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60602.

(312) 940-8580.

I3095210

