Foreclosure 17 CH 1055

PURSUANT TO THE FAIR DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES ACT YOU ARE ADVISED THAT THIS LAW FIRM IS DEEMED TO BE A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

STATE OF ILLINOIS )

) SS.

COUNTY OF WILL )

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS

PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC

Plaintiff,

vs.

JAY J HOLST A/K/A JAY JOSEPH HOLST; GLENDA VANDORPLOEG,

Defendant. No. 17 CH 1055

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

Public notice is hereby given that pursuant to a judgment entered in the above cause on the 20th day of February, 2018, MIKE KELLEY, Sheriff of Will County, Illinois, will on Thursday, the 24th day of May, 2018 , commencing at 12:00 o'clock noon, at the Will County Courthouse Annex, 57 N. Ottawa Street, Room 201, Joliet, IL 60432, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder or bidders the following-described real estate:

LOT 32, IN UNIT NO. 3, GLAD-DALE MEADOWS SUBDIVISION, OF PART OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 9, IN TOWNSHIP 34 NORTH, AND IN RANGE 10 EAST OF THE THIRD PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED FEBRUARY 9, 1976, AS DOCUMENT NO. R76-3683, IN WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS.

Commonly known as: 23910 KEITH ALLEN DRIVE, ELWOOD, IL 60421

Description of Improvements: SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE.

P.I.N.: 10-11-09-206-001-0000

Terms of Sale: ten percent (10%) at the time of sale and the balance within twenty-four (24) hours. No judicial sale fee shall be paid by the mortgagee acquiring the residential real estate pursuant to its credit bid at the sale or by any mortgagee, judgment creditor, or other lienor acquiring the residential real estate whose rights in and to the residential real estate arose prior to the sale. All payments shall be made in cash or certified funds payable to the Sheriff of Will County. Judgment amount is $199,724.82 plus interest, cost and post judgment advances, if any.

In the event the property is a condominium, in accordance with 735 ILCS 5/15-1507(c)(1)(H-1) and (H-2), 765 ILCS 605/9(g)(5), and 765 ILCS 605/18.5(g-1), you are hereby notified that the purchaser of the unit, other than a mortgagee, shall pay the assessments and legal fees required by subdivisions (g)(1) and (g)(4) of Section 9 and the assessments required by subsection (g-1) of Section 18.5 of the Illinois Condominium Property Act.

Pursuant to Local Court Rule 11.03 (J) if there is a surplus following application of the proceeds of sale, then the plaintiff shall send written notice pursuant to 735 ILCS 5/15-1512(d) to all parties to the proceeding advising them of the amount of the surplus and that the surplus will be held until a party obtains a court order for its distribution or, in the absence of an order, until the surplus is forfeited to the State.

FOR INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

PIERCE AND ASSOCIATES

1 N. Dearborn Suite 1300

Chicago, Illinois 60602

P: 312-346-9088

MIKE KELLEY

Plaintiff's Attorney Sheriff of Will County

Published in the Free Press Newspapers on May 2, 9 and 16, 2018