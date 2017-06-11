Foreclosure 16 CH90
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 13TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
GRUNDY COUNTY - MORRIS, ILLINOIS
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC
Plaintiff,
-v.-
SUSAN E. ROYER, DAVID R. ROYER, MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION
SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR PLATINUM HOME MORTGAGE CORPORATION,
ASSET ACCEPTANCE, LLC, ARROW FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC, DISCOVER BANK,
RICHARDS CROSSING HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION
Defendant
16 CH 90
NOTICE OF SALE
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Judgment of
Foreclosure and Sale entered in the above cause on September 6, 2017,
an agent for The Judicial Sales Corporation, will at 9:00 AM on
December 8, 2017, at the Grundy County Courthouse, 111 East
Washington Street front door entrance, MORRIS, IL, 60450, sell at
public auction to the highest bidder, as set forth below, the
following described real estate:
Commonly known as 580 E. BARBER DR., Coal City, IL 60416
Property Index No. 09-02-381-016.
The real estate is improved with a single family residence.
The judgment amount was $231,370.57.
Sale terms: 25% down of the highest bid by certified funds at
the close of the sale payable to The Judicial Sales Corporation. No
third party checks will be accepted. The balance in certified
funds/or wire transfer, is due within twenty-four (24) hours. No fee
shall be paid by the mortgagee acquiring the residential real estate
pursuant to its credit bid at the sale or by any mortgagee, judgment
creditor, or other lienor acquiring the residential real estate whose
rights in and to the residential real estate arose prior to the sale.
The subject property is subject to general real estate taxes, special
assessments, or special taxes levied against said real estate and is
offered for sale without any representation as to quality or quantity
of title and without recourse to Plaintiff and in AS IS condition.
The sale is further subject to confirmation by the court.
Upon payment in full of the amount bid, the purchaser will
receive a Certificate of Sale that will entitle the purchaser to a
deed to the real estate after confirmation of the sale.
The property will NOT be open for inspection and plaintiff
makes no representation as to the condition of the property.
Prospective bidders are admonished to check the court file to verify
all information.
If this property is a condominium unit, the purchaser of the unit at
the foreclosure sale, other than a mortgagee, shall pay the
assessments and the legal fees required by The Condominium Property
Act, 765 ILCS 605/9(g)(1) and (g)(4). If this property is a
condominium unit which is part of a common interest community, the
purchaser of the unit at the foreclosure sale other than a mortgagee
shall pay the assessments required by The Condominium Property Act,
765 ILCS 605/18.5(g-1).
IF YOU ARE THE MORTGAGOR (HOMEOWNER), YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO
REMAIN IN POSSESSION FOR 30 DAYS AFTER ENTRY OF AN ORDER OF
POSSESSION, IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 15-1701(C) OF THE ILLINOIS
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE LAW.
You will need a photo identification issued by a government agency
(driver's license, passport, etc.) in order to gain entry into our
building and the foreclosure sale room in Cook County and the same
identification for sales held at other county venues where The
Judicial Sales Corporation conducts foreclosure sales.
For information, contact Plaintiff s attorney: JOHNSON,
BLUMBERG & ASSOCIATES, LLC, 230 W. Monroe Street, Suite #1125,
Chicago, IL 60606, (312) 541-9710 Please refer to file number
16-3774.
THE JUDICIAL SALES CORPORATION
One South Wacker Drive, 24th Floor, Chicago, IL 60606-4650 (312) 236-SALE
You can also visit The Judicial Sales Corporation at www.tjsc.com for
a 7 day status report of pending sales.
JOHNSON, BLUMBERG & ASSOCIATES, LLC
230 W. Monroe Street, Suite #1125
Chicago, IL 60606
(312) 541-9710
E-Mail: ilpleadings@johnsonblumberg.com
Attorney File No. 16-3774
Case Number: 16 CH 90
TJSC#: 37-8276
NOTE: Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, you are
advised that Plaintiff s attorney is deemed to bea debt collector
attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be
used for that purpose.
Published in the Free Press Newspaper Oct. 15, Nov. 1 and 8, 2017.
