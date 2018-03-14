Foreclosure 15 CH 2386

PURSUANT TO THE FAIR DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES ACT YOU ARE ADVISED THAT THIS LAW FIRM IS DEEMED TO BE A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

STATE OF ILLINOIS )

) SS.

COUNTY OF WILL )

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS

Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.

Plaintiff,

vs.

Diane S. Dahlgren; et. al.

Defendant. No. 15 CH 2386

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

Public notice is hereby given that pursuant to a judgment entered in the above cause on the 3rd day of August, 2016, MIKE KELLEY, Sheriff of Will County, Illinois, will on Thursday, the 5th day of April, 2018 , commencing at 12:00 o'clock noon, at the Will County Courthouse Annex, 57 N. Ottawa Street, Room 201, Joliet, IL 60432, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder or bidders the following-described real estate:

THAT PART OF LOT 2 IN THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 31, TOWNSHIP 32 NORTH, RANGE 10, EAST OF THE THIRD PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS, BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE WEST LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST 1/4, WHICH POINT IS 1746.54 FEET SOUTH FROM THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID NORTHWEST 1/4 AND RUNNING THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 42 MINUTES 44 SECONDS EAST, PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST 1/4, 1571.98 FEET TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT 2; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 15 SECONDS WEST, ALONG SAID EAST LINE, 300.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 42 MINUTES 44 SECONDS WEST PARALLEL WITH THE SAID NORTH LINE, 1568.10 FEET TO SAID WEST LINE AND THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 08 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID WEST LINE, 300.00 FEET TO A POINT OF BEGINNING, IN WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS

Commonly known as: 36955 S. Ohlhues Road, Custer Park, IL 60481

Description of Improvements: Residential

P.I.N.: 01-25-31-100-009-0000

Terms of Sale: ten percent (10%) at the time of sale and the balance within twenty-four (24) hours. No judicial sale fee shall be paid by the mortgagee acquiring the residential real estate pursuant to its credit bid at the sale or by any mortgagee, judgment creditor, or other lienor acquiring the residential real estate whose rights in and to the residential real estate arose prior to the sale. All payments shall be made in cash or certified funds payable to the Sheriff of Will County.

In the event the property is a condominium, in accordance with 735 ILCS 5/15-1507(c)(1)(H-1) and (H-2), 765 ILCS 605/9(g)(5), and 765 ILCS 605/18.5(g-1), you are hereby notified that the purchaser of the unit, other than a mortgagee, shall pay the assessments and legal fees required by subdivisions (g)(1) and (g)(4) of Section 9 and the assessments required by subsection (g-1) of Section 18.5 of the Illinois Condominium Property Act.

Pursuant to Local Court Rule 11.03 (J) if there is a surplus following application of the proceeds of sale, then the plaintiff shall send written notice pursuant to 735 ILCS 5/15-1512(d) to all parties to the proceeding advising them of the amount of the surplus and that the surplus will be held until a party obtains a court order for its distribution or, in the absence of an order, until the surplus is forfeited to the State.

FOR INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Codilis & Associates, P.C.

15W030 N. Frontage Road Suite 100

Burr Ridge, Illinois 60527

P:630-794-5300

F:630-794-9090 MIKE KELLEY

Plaintiff's Attorney Sheriff of Will County

Published in the Free Press Newspapers on March 14, 21 and 28, 2018.