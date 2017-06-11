Foreclosure 12 CH 116

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 13TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

GRUNDY COUNTY - MORRIS, ILLINOIS

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE

FOR THE CERTIFICATE HOLDERS OF THE CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN

TRUST 2007-16CB MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-16CB,

Plaintiff,

-v.-

MARK FERGELEC A/K/A MARK J. FERGELEC, BONNIE FERGELEC A/K/A BONNIE E.

FERGELEC, MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE

FOR COUNTRYWIDE BANK, FSB, UNKNOWN OWNERS-TENANTS AND NON-RECORD

CLAIMANTS

Defendant

12 CH 116

NOTICE OF SALE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Judgment of

Foreclosure and Sale entered in the above cause on December 4, 2014,

an agent for The Judicial Sales Corporation, will at 9:00 AM on

November 28, 2017, at the Grundy County Courthouse, 111 East

Washington Street front door entrance, MORRIS, IL, 60450, sell at

public auction to the highest bidder, as set forth below, the

following described real estate:

Commonly known as 4700 NORTH DRESDEN ROAD, Morris, IL 60450

Property Index No. 06-12-100-007.

The real estate is improved with a single family residence.

The judgment amount was $505,405.02.

Sale terms: 25% down of the highest bid by certified funds at the close of the sale payable to The Judicial Sales Corporation. No third party checks will be accepted. The balance in certified

funds/or wire transfer, is due within twenty-four (24) hours. No fee shall be paid by the mortgagee acquiring the residential real estate pursuant to its credit bid at the sale or by any mortgagee, judgment

creditor, or other lienor acquiring the residential real estate whose

rights in and to the residential real estate arose prior to the sale.

The subject property is subject to general real estate taxes, special

assessments, or special taxes levied against said real estate and is offered for sale without any representation as to quality or quantity of title and without recourse to Plaintiff and in AS IS condition. The sale is further subject to confirmation by the court.

Upon payment in full of the amount bid, the purchaser will

receive a Certificate of Sale that will entitle the purchaser to a

deed to the real estate after confirmation of the sale.

The property will NOT be open for inspection and plaintiff

makes no representation as to the condition of the property.

Prospective bidders are admonished to check the court file to verify

all information.

If this property is a condominium unit, the purchaser of the unit at the foreclosure sale, other than a mortgagee, shall pay the

assessments and the legal fees required by The Condominium Property

Act, 765 ILCS 605/9(g)(1) and (g)(4). If this property is a

condominium unit which is part of a common interest community, the

purchaser of the unit at the foreclosure sale other than a mortgagee shall pay the assessments required by The Condominium Property Act,

765 ILCS 605/18.5(g-1).

IF YOU ARE THE MORTGAGOR (HOMEOWNER), YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO REMAIN IN POSSESION FOR 30 DAYS AFTER ENTRY OF AN ORDER OF POSSESSION, IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 15-1701(C) OF THE ILLINOIS

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE LAW.

You will need a photo identification issued by a government agency

(driver's license, passport, etc.) in order to gain entry into our

building and the foreclosure sale room in Cook County and the same identification for sales held at other county venues where The Judicial Sales Corporation conducts foreclosure sales.

For information, contact Plaintiff s attorney: RANDALL S.

MILLER & ASSOCIATES, 120 N. LASALLE STREET, SUITE 1140, Chicago, IL

60602, (312) 239-3432 Please refer to file number 17IL00036-1.

THE JUDICIAL SALES CORPORATION

One South Wacker Drive, 24th Floor, Chicago, IL 60606-4650 (312) 236-SALE

You can also visit The Judicial Sales Corporation at www.tjsc.com for

a 7 day status report of pending sales.

RANDALL S. MILLER & ASSOCIATES

120 N. LASALLE STREET, SUITE 1140

Chicago, IL 60602

(312) 239-3432

E-Mail: il.pleadings@rsmalaw.com

Attorney File No. 17IL00036-1

Case Number: 12 CH 116

TJSC#: 37-9416

NOTE: Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, you are advised that Plaintiff s attorney is deemed to be a debt collector attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Published in the Free Press Newspapers, Oct. 25, Nov. 1 and 8, 2017.

