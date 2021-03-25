FOID Renewals

GET HELP APPLYING FOR A FOID CARD

We take color photographs for gun owners’ cards (FOID) for $18 and help you complete the application online. Illinois State Police won’t answer the FOID hotline but you can complete your application with our computer. Call for an appointment most days (but Tuesdays) 9a.m. to 4p.m. Do not wear white or very pale colors. Call 815-476-7966. The Free Press office, 111 S. Water St., Wilmington. Please wear a mask.