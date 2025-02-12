Flatbed over the road driver needed

Small, family-own flatbed company, where every driver we treat as part of our family, is looking for FLATBED OVER THE ROAD CDL A OLD SCHOOL company driver. Driver will maintained a Peterbilt 379 or KW W900 (ELD EXEMPT TRUCKS). We pay 27% from the cost of the load. We pay bi-weekly(direct deposit), Average $3500-$4000 per paycheck. Pays 1099 Requirements:

- Must have at least 1-2 yrs verifiable over the road CDL tractor trailer experience and at least 6 months flatbed experience.

- Must be able to tarp, strap and chain down.

- Must be comfortable with driving at least 3500 miles per week and be able to stay 2-3 weeks over the road then 2-3 days home.

- We use paper log (loose leaf), OLD SCHOOL. If interested please call or text me a picture of your CDL to 331-703-5259 /Igor or apply in person at: 435 Enterprise drive, Braidwood, IL 60408. Start right away.