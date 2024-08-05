First United Methodist Church Preschool

First United Methodist Early Childhood Preschool Program has open registration for the school year 2024-2025. Children 2 (by August 1st) through 5 may attend. Program has 1, 2 or 3 day options. Preschool is in session Mon., Wed., and Fri. following the Wilmington school district calendar. For additional information contact Mrs. Paula, preschool director at 815-476-5474. Registration information and forms can be found at www.fumcwilm.com under the preschool heading, or the church office from 9am-2pm M-F.