experienced dental assistant needed

Dental office seeking experienced dental assistant to fill in for 12 weeks maternity leave, with potential for permanent placement. The ideal candidate is a team-player who is also professional and outgoing, kind and patient. A positive attitude and great work ethic are a must! Some evenings and Saturdays required. This position is more than just a job, it’s an opportunity to learn and grow with a terrific dental team. We’re dedicated to providing quality dental care in a friendly environment. If you have integrity, exceptional clinical skills, a personable chair side manner, and a commitment to excellence, please send your resume to cbjbbb2011@gmail.com. ch23b-27a