experience office manager and optical assistant needed

Joliet Practice seeks experienced Office Manager and Optical Assistant for FT position. Optometric, Health Care; experience preferred; customer service, professional office and communication skills, E.H.R. software use, general office duties. Wages commensurate with experience. Submit resume with references. We need one really good applicant for each position. No late Saturdays; No Sundays; Occasional 8 pm weekdays. Thursdays available in Coal City. If wanting only PT, Minimum 30 hours/week. Semi-Retirees Welcome. cc13b-17a