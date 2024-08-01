Estate of June Danielson Auction - Wilmington, IL

LIVE PUBLIC AUCTION

www.richardaolson.com

Location: 1850 S Water St, Wilmington, IL

From the intersection of Rt-53 & IL-102 (Water St) in Wilmington, head SE on IL-102 for 2 mi.

SATURDAY,

AUGUST 10 9:00 AM

Auctioneers:

Dick Olson 815-258-3003

Erik Olson 815-931-0699

Auction conducted by Richard A. Olson & Associates, Inc

UNBELIEVABLE LARGE ESTATE FULL OF ANTIQUE FURNITURE, VINTAGE, COLLECTIBLES, WOMENS CLOTHING, FARM/HUNTING ITEMS, AND SOME THINGS YOU'VE NEVER SEEN BEFORE! A MUST-ATTEND EVENT!

Visit our website for Photos, Flyer and more information.

Sellers: Estate of June Danielson (Wilmington, IL)