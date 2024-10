Estate Auction - South Wilmington, IL

Public Auction

Saturday Oct 12, 10:00a.m.

(Rain date Sun Oct 13)

7800 E. Goodfarm Rd

South Wilmington, IL

ESTATE OF JERRY & BARB BRYANT

GO TO AUCTION ZIP.COM I.D. 9525 FOR LISTING AND PHOTOS

Primitives- Hall, McCoy, Hull Pottery-200 plus dolls ( vtg & NEW)-1900's postcards-WWl & II POSTCARDS-glassware-old Bikes- vtg furniture-Old toys-numerous collectibles.

AUCTIONEER NOTE: THERE WILL BE A SECOND AUCTION plus THE PROPERTY

HINTZE AUCTION SERVICE INC

LIC # 440000682

Phone. 815-228-7634/815-252-1911