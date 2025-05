ESTATE AUCTION

LOUIS (BUD) & PHYLLIS BRUNO

SAT JUNE 7, 10:00 AM (RAIN DATE JUNE 8)

230 W. 2ND ST. COAL CITY, IL.

CHECK AUCTIONZIP.COM I.D. 9525 FOR LISTING AND PHOTOS

HINTZE AUCTION SERVICE INC.

PHONE 815-228-7634