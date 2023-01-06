Essex Township Request for Proposal for Cemetery Mowing and Trimming

Essex Township is requesting proposals for cemetery mowing services at the two township cemeteries for the period April 1, 2023-March 31, 2024. The two properties total 4.5 acres combined. Please supply quote on a per-time basis to include mowing, trimming, small debris cleanup, and blowing clippings off markers/monuments. All services will be done on an as-needed basis, not to exceed 3 times per month. Also supply quote for spring and fall cleanup as well as outlining any additional costs or fees. Provider must include proof of liability insurance with proposal.

Quotes due no later than January 30, 2022

Mail quotes to:

Essex Township Supervisor

PO Box 309, Essex, IL 60935

For any questions call: 815-351-3554 or email: supervisor@essextownship-il.org