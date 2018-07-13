ELWOOD CCSD #203 GROUNDSKEEPER POSITION AVAILABLE

Elwood CCSD #203 is seeking qualified applicants to fill a part-time groundskeeper position. This part-time position is seasonal and runs from April until November, depending on weather. Person is responsible for mowing, keeping school grounds manicured, taking care of baseball diamond and maintenance on equipment. This person is not responsible for snow removal in the winter. If you are interested in applying, please contact Cathie Pezanoski, Superintendent, at 815-423-5187 or c.pezanoski@elwoodschool.com or apply online at www.elwoodschool.com. Click on the Human Resources link and then the Job Application link to complete application. ch29a-b