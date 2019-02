Elwood: 3 BR, 3 BA, brick ranch.1 acre lot, 2.5 car attached garage, 1 car detached garage. Full basement, 2 fireplaces. All appliances included. Tennant responsible for all utilities & maintenance. Available May 1st. No smoking. $1,900/month, $1,900 sec. deposit. 815-715-2350. cc10a-12b