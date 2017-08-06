Drivers Class A regional runs

DRIVERS (CLASS A) Taylor Truck Line is hiring for regional runs out of Wilmington, IL to various stops in Illinois and Indiana. Drivers will run 2,200-2,600 miles/week and be home daily with rare overnight exception. LIMITED TIME ONLY! This special offer includes $1,000 orientation pay. starts at $0.38-$0.41 CPM with increases of $0.01 CPM annually or $1000.00 per week guaranteed*. 1 year experience required. Apply online now at https://intelliapp.driverapponline.com/c/taylortruckline