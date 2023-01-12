Dishwasher - Silver Dollar Restaurant

Dishwasher (Multiple Positions) – Job located in Will County, Illinois. Krenar, LLC d/b/a Silver Dollar Restaurant. Ensure that the kitchen stays clean and organized, Set up dish stations and turn on dish cleaning machines. Load and unload dishes from dish machines, washing all pans or utensils that come into contact with food, and scraping identifiers off everything. 40 hrs. per week. Six months experience as a Dishwasher required. Wage will meet or exceed Federal Prevailing Wage. M-F- 9-5. Send Resume: Attn: Edmir Iljazi, 422 Mississippi Ave. Elwood, IL 60421.