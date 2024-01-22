Daycare Teacher/Director - Godley, IL
Daycare Teacher/Director opening at Godley Park District The candidate must meet the following education requirements set forth by DCFS. Must have a minimum of an associate degree in child development or early childhood education or the equivalent (64 semester hours in any discipline with a minimum of 21 semester hours of college credit in child development, early childhood education or early childhood special education). If interested, contact Jill at 815-458-6129 x5.
