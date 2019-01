Custodian position open

Elwood CCSD #203 is seeking an evening custodian to help clean its facility with two (2) other evening custodians from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday evenings. Summer hours are daily from 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Please contact Cathie Pezanoski, Superintendent, at 815-423-5187 or <mailto:c.pezanoski@elwoodschool.com>c.pezanoski@elwoodschool.com or complete the application on our district website, www.elwoodschool.com. ch 2b-a3a