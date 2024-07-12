Custer Park, IL - Saturday, July 20
Large public auction, Saturday, July 20, 9:00 a.m.
Location: 21730 IL-113 Custer Park, IL 60481
From the intersection of IL-113 & River Rd, head East then South on IL-113 for 1.5 miles.
John Deere 2640 Tractor, New Holland 1465 Haybine, John Deere Z830A Zero-Turn Mower, 2008 Ford F-150 Truck, 2013 Ford Edge Crossover SUV, Polaris 300 ATV, Single Axle Trailer, & Hayracks, Several Vintage Outboard Motors, Heavy Duty Tools, Hardware, Furniture, & Collectibles. Sellers: Lester and Marilyn Jean Erdmann Estate and additional items added by son, Wayne Erdmann (Custer Park)
Auctioneers:
Dick Olson 815-258-3003
Erik Olson 815-931-0699
Auction conducted by Richard A. Olson & Associates, Inc
Visit our website for Photos, Flyer and more information.
www.richardaolson.com
