Crossing guards wanted

Coal City Police Dept. has immediate openings for school crossing guards. Rewarding work as a school crossing guard protecting children as they walk to and from school. This is a fun, active, outdoor work performed on school days only. We are interested in speaking with individuals who are reliable and self-motivated. Individuals must be accessible during the school week. Interested individuals 19 yrs and older are encouraged to contact us for more info at 815-634-8533 Mon. thru Fri.,8am-4:30 pm or come by the police department at 545 S. Broadway St., Coal City. Minimum requirements: Must have reliable transportation. Must successfully complete criminal background check. Must have availability to work a shift before school and a shift after school.