Cook - Union Hill Cafe

COOK NEEDED FOR SMALL HOMETOWN RESTAURANT

Union Hill Café located in Union Hill, IL is seeking an experienced cook to join a dedicated team providing our local patrons with breakfast and lunch Monday – Friday and breakfast on Saturday. Qualified candidate will have excellent cooking skills, work well under pressure, be able and willing to adhere to special requests and be organized. Bi-lingual is preferred, but not required. Responsibilities: Be able to work on your feet for extended periods of time. Wash, peel, cut, and prepare vegetables. Prepare food. Serve food to customers. Monitor the kitchen for cleanliness and safety. Assist with unloading the truck on a weekly basis.

Schedule:

5:00am–2:00pm Tuesday - Friday

5:00am–12:00pm Saturday. Pay Type: $18.00 per hour

Time Commitment: Full Time

If interested, please send a resume to rachel@vanfab.com, or fill out an application at Union Hill Café: 80 Center Street, Union Hill, IL 60969.