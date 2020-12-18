Controller needed Vanfab, Inc. & Van Voorst Lumber Co.

CONTROLLER NEEDED

Vanfab, Inc and Van Voorst Lumber Company are currently looking for a Controller to oversee the accounting operations as well as produce, maintain and manage accounting/financial reports. This job will require a strong background in accounting, preferably a CPA, although candidates that possess the required skills and experience will be considered. The ideal candidate will have strong numerical proficiency, organization, great problem-solving abilities, and excellent use of logic. If you, or someone you know is qualified and interested in this position, please send your resume to rachel@vanfab.com or mail your resume to Vanfab, Inc 1 Center Street, Union Hill, IL 60969 or call Rachel at 815-426-2180.