Commercial space located in Mar Theatre building

Wilmington Commercial Space: Located in the Mar Theatre building, 111 S. Main St., Wilmington. This commercial rental space has been used as an office, coffee/Donut Shop, Beauty Salon and other retail ventures. This unit has private bathroom, service counter, sink and floor space. Interior modifications allowed, subject to approval of landlord. Rent includes all utilities, parking and garbage, Rent $375 per mo plus deposit of $375, call 815-693-4216, broker owned. tfn 29b