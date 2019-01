201 E. Kahler Rd. Wilmington, IL. 60481

ADA compliant commercial property. 1,620 sq. ft. with large parking lot. 20+ parking places. 2 large offices, conference room, 2 bathrooms, break area and large reception area. This building has had many recent upgrades and is move in ready for your business.

$229,900 Call for an appointment 815-476-6077.