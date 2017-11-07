Coco Grooming Inc services available

COCO GROOMING INC. all breed: dog, cat, bird, small animal grooming available. Walk-ins welcome. Open 8am-10pm 7 days; open holidays 9am-1pm, services offered; dog walking, day board, poop removal, pick up/drop off, pet transport and taxi service, in home pet grooming and pet sitting; ALL pets welcome, no breeds turned away. Available pomeranian puppies; 3 boys 7wks to 3 mo, 1 adult female; call for more info and pricing 815-585-2390 or 815-790-1049. cc 28b-32a