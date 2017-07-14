Coal City School District Vacancy Notice

VACANCY NOTICE The Coal City School District is presently accepting applications for substitute cafeteria personnel for the 2017-2018 school year. Support staff applications are available on the district website, www.coalcity.k12.il.us or may be picked up at the Administrative Office, 550 S. Carbon Hill Road, Coal City. Applications will be accepted through Friday, July 28, 2017.EOE. ch-29b-30a