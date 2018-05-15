Coal City Community School District now hiring

Vacancy Notice-The Coal City Community Unit School District #1 is presently accepting applications for the following cafeteria worker positions for the 2018-2019 school year:four server positions (1 at ECC, 1 at ES, 1 at IS, 1 at MS) 3.2 hours per day of student attendance.

Support staff applications are available on the district's website at www.coalcityschools.org or can be picked up at the District Office, 550 S Carbon Hill Road., Coal City. Application deadline is Wednesday May 23, 2018. EOE. ch20b-21a