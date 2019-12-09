Coal City, 1015 Nicobe Dr., take 113 to Carbon Hill Rd. to Springhill. See signs. Fri. & Sat., Sept. 20 & 21, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 3 families, ladies’ clothes size 12-3x, many new with tags, new shoes sz. 8 still in box, Lazy Boy recliner sofa w/ elec. controls (4 yrs old, must sell), 18” oak 6 panel door, gas fireplace insert w/ logs, Christmas, kids’ hockey equip., twin headboard & frame, much misc. cc38a-b