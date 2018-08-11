Coal City 1 BR Apt for Rent

1 BR apt. in Coal City, IL. 3.5 miles from I-55 with ceramic & carpet flooring, bath & shower; newer stove & frig, etc. NO SMOKING, NO PETS, no water bed. On premise washer & dryer, low utilities; sewer, waste removal included w/lease. First & last month rent + sec dep, references, credit check. Second floor apt $595/mo, one month free with long term (18 month) lease. Move in today. 815-735-5631. cc46b-50a