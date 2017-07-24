CNA and Caregiver help wanted

Published by admin on Mon, 07/24/2017 - 2:25pm

WE ARE GROWING & need additional part-time Interactive Home Care Providers, both CNA's and other caregivers to provide the the support needed to remain independent in their own homes.  We provide services 24/7, 7 days/week.  Short shifts.  Long shifts.  Work a lot or work a little. Supplement your current income.  Flexible Hours.  Competitive wages.
Supportive staff and co-workers.  Call Terri at 815-942-1256 ext. 220 or Hillary, ext. 221.  E.O.E. ch30b-34a

Ad Category:

Time remaining: 100%
08/23/2017 (4 weeks)