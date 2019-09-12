Clerical/customer service positions available at the Coal City Area Club office, 285 S. Broadway, Coal City. Experience needed in Word, Excel, Quickbooks & Quickbooks payroll process w/good customer service & organizational skills. Position is located at approximately 20 hrs/wk, $12.50/hr. Obtain application & complete job description at area club office or online at www.coalcityareaclub.net and submit to the office or e-mail to info@coalcityareaclub.net by Dec. 16, 2019.